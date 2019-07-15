Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber's New Tacoma Awards Recipients Announced

TACOMA, Wash. – Businesses, organizations and individuals who make outstanding contributions to downtown Tacoma were nominated as part of the annual New Tacoma Awards.

This year, the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber, in coordination with Venue Sponsor Pacific Grill Events & Catering, and Awards Sponsor NW Etch, honored nominees and recipients at the Chamber Luncheon on Friday, July 12th, 2019 at the Pacific Grill Events Center.

The 2019 New Tacoma Awards recipients are:

Ghilarducci Award: McMenamins Elks Temple , Recognizing new development, renovation, or beautification

, Recognizing new development, renovation, or beautification Popham Award: David Fischer, Tacoma Arts Live , Honoring the individual that has done the most to build community spirit

, Honoring the individual that has done the most to build community spirit Public Places Award: Prairie Line Trail, BRCA , Recognizing the best activation of a public park, open space, or area in the public right-of-way

, Recognizing the best activation of a public park, open space, or area in the public right-of-way Schoenfeld Award: Johnny’s Dock , Highlighting exemplary performance of pizzazz as a retailer or restaurateur

, Highlighting exemplary performance of pizzazz as a retailer or restaurateur Union Station Award: K?z Development, Celebrating a leading organization, company, or individual that has built or sustained momentum for revitalization