The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Steilacoom Town Council July 16 Meeting Agenda

By Leave a Comment

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, July 16 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Consent Agenda
    1. Minutes of July 2, 2019
    2. Approval of Payroll Checks #111658- #111665 in the amount of $234,646.06
    3. Approval of Claims Checks #111671 – #111737 in the amount of $216,671.52 and Manual Check #111666 in the amount of $838,315.43
    4. Beekeeping Regulations (AB 2933) (Ordinance #1604)
    5. Interlocal agreement with SHSD for the SRO (AB 2934)
    6. Business Licensing Services Agreement (AB 2935)
  4. Presentation – Legislative Update – Representatives Kilduff and Leavitt
  5. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  6. Public Hearing
    1. Small Cell Deployment Ordinance (AB 2926) (Ordinance #1605) (Resolution #1173)
  7. Action Items
    1. Small Cell Deployment Ordinance (AB 2926) (Ordinance #1605) (Resolution #1173)
    2. Lakewood Water District Settlement Agreement (AB 2932)
  8. Reports:
    1. Mayor
    2. Staff – Administrator/Attorney
    3. Council

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *