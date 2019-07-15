Steilacoom Town Council July 16 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, July 16 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of July 2, 2019
- Approval of Payroll Checks #111658- #111665 in the amount of $234,646.06
- Approval of Claims Checks #111671 – #111737 in the amount of $216,671.52 and Manual Check #111666 in the amount of $838,315.43
- Beekeeping Regulations (AB 2933) (Ordinance #1604)
- Interlocal agreement with SHSD for the SRO (AB 2934)
- Business Licensing Services Agreement (AB 2935)
- Presentation – Legislative Update – Representatives Kilduff and Leavitt
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- Public Hearing
- Small Cell Deployment Ordinance (AB 2926) (Ordinance #1605) (Resolution #1173)
- Action Items
- Small Cell Deployment Ordinance (AB 2926) (Ordinance #1605) (Resolution #1173)
- Lakewood Water District Settlement Agreement (AB 2932)
- Reports:
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
Leave a Reply