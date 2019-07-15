Request a Visit from the National Night Out Caravan

Neighborhoods across University Place are gearing up for one of our community’s most popular summer events: National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

This annual celebration of safe neighborhoods continues to grow, with more and more neighborhoods participating every year. This event gives Police, Fire, City staff and elected officials an opportunity to meet neighbors IN their neighborhoods. This is your opportunity to engage your neighbors and show resolve in the fight against crime. “Neighbors are safer and more resilient when they take the time to get to know each other and work together, with police, to address concerns,” said Jennifer Hales, public safety administrator for the City of University Place. “National Night Out is a great annual tradition to reinforce those relationships.”

If you want your neighborhood to be visited by the caravan of public safety personnel, City Council members and City staff who head out in patrol cars, fire engines and medic units, Hales strongly recommends you pre-register ASAP by calling 253.798.3141 or e-mail UPPublicSafety@CityofUP.com by July 26. “We cannot commit to visiting any neighborhood event at a specific time, but we do everything in our power to get to each registered event by 8 p.m.,” she said.

The caravans will start their rounds at 6 p.m., following the Public Safety Open House and kick-off event at the Civic Building, which begins at 4 p.m. The event provides an opportunity for those who are not part of an organized neighborhood event to get an “up-close-and-personal” look at police cars, fire trucks and Pierce County Sheriff’s office special unit displays and to share in the community spirit of National Night Out.