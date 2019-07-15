Centerforce receives $2,000 grant from Lakewood Community Foundation Endowed Fund

Submitted by Centerforce.

Centerforce is pleased to announce it has received a $2,000 grant from the Lakewood Community Foundation Endowed Fund (a Donor Advise Fund) through the Greater Tacoma Community Foundation. These funds will support our mission of advocacy, employment and education.

“We support individuals with a developmental, intellectual and/or physical disability to fully integrate into their own communities through services and employment. We are grateful to the Lakewood Community Foundation Endowed Fund for its generosity,” said Debby L. Graham, executive director at Centerforce. “Their support is essential and enables us to continue Employment and Community Inclusion services for the citizens of Lakewood that we serve.”

Graham said Centerforce’s Community Employment and Community Inclusion programs currently serve 200 individuals (students and adults) with disabilities throughout Pierce and King counties. The individuals served have a wide range of disabilities and a number of barriers to traditional employment.

This grant will reduce the cost of the uncompensated services provided to our clients, such as securing housing, transportation, job supplies/training, financial/legal paperwork and more. Unfortunately, these services are not reimbursed by government and grants like the Lakewood Community Foundation Endowed Fund continue the enrichment of the lives of the clients served in our community.

This grant money makes an immediate impact on our mission and the lives of our clients, like Gary. Gary was struggling to find employment for years before coming to Centerforce. Our job developers spent time connecting with Gary to uncover his passions, helping him get his food handlers card and prepping him for upcoming job interviews. Soon after, Gary was hired at Lakewood’s Hops N’ Drops. In his first year of employment, Gary’s fine motor skills have improved, he has become a valued team member and best friends with his general manager, Sean.

We couldn’t have these client outcomes without the support from agencies such as the Lakewood Community Foundation and the Greater Tacoma Community Foundation.