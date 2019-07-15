17th Annual Nurse Camp Enrolls More Than 100 Students

TACOMA, Washington — More than 100 students from high schools across the Puget Sound will participate in the area’s largest nurse camp July 15-19, based at MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

The 17th annual event gives sophomores and juniors interested in pursuing nursing and health care-related careers an opportunity to experience the hospital environment. Over the five-day camp, students join professional nurses and other health care providers as they care for patients in the Emergency Department, Intensive Care Unit, Cancer Center, Labor & Delivery, Pediatric Care, and Adult Surgical Care areas at multiple MultiCare hospitals.

Although the camp is free, entrance to the program is competitive due to the number of positions. Students are selected to attend the camp based on the strength of their personal statement, transcripts and a recommendation letter from a science teacher.

MultiCare held the first Nurse Camp in 2003, graduating 30 students, in response to a long-recognized the need to encourage a more diverse and well-prepared health workforce. The camp has grown in popularity each year. This year, recruiting efforts gave extra care and consideration to underrepresented students.

Media are invited to cover Operating Room and Emergency Room training in Jackson Hall (Tacoma General campus) on July 17 from 9-11:30 a.m. You will have the opportunity to film and speak with students as they learn suturing and other various operating room and emergency room procedures.

For media interested in following along on social, students will be sharing their experiences on social media with the hashtag #nursecamprocks. More information is available at www.multicare.org/nurse-camp.