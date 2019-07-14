Overnight I-5 ramp and lane closures to Lakewood

LAKEWOOD – During the week of July 15, travelers using both directions of Interstate 5 in the Lakewood area can expect nighttime ramp and lane closures. This work allows crews to continue progress on construction associated with I-5 improvements in the area.

Overnight lane and ramp closures:

Monday, July 15

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Berkeley Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Northbound I-5 will reduce to a single-lane from 11:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, July 16

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Wednesday, July 17

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Thorne Lane on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Thursday, July 18

Southbound I-5 will reduce to a single-lane from 12:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Thorne Lane on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Gravelly Lake Drive Southwest will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Northbound I-5 will reduce to a single-lane from 11:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Friday, July 19

Northbound I-5 will reduce to a single-lane from 12:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Updated Pierce County construction and maintenance information is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.