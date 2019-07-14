National Expert on Homelessness Solutions Coming to Tacoma

Submitted by Associated Ministries.

Tristia Bauman, a national expert on solutions for homelessness, will be making a special presentation in Tacoma on Thursday, July 18. Ms. Bauman is an excellent resource person as our community – like so many others – struggles to find innovative, feasible, appropriate and cost effective strategies to resolve homelessness.

The gathering will take place on July 18 in the Alberta Canada Room at Catholic Community Services, 1323 Yakima Avenue, Tacoma from 7:00-8:30 pm. The event is cosponsored by Associated Ministries and Catholic Community Services. There is no cost to attend.

As the lead attorney at the National Law Center on Homelessness and Poverty in Washington, DC, Tristia Bauman has extensive experience consulting with cities across the country who struggle with how best to integrate people without shelter into the community. Ms. Bauman also conducts nationwide legal and policy trainings for lawmakers and attorneys regarding the criminalization of homelessness. She has lobbied testified at the federal, state and local level to expand access to affordable housing and to prohibit discrimination against homeless people.

Ms. Bauman will be joined by local community leaders responding to her presentation, including Michele Thomas from the Washington Low Income Housing Alliance, Michael Mirra from the Tacoma Housing Authority, and Denny Hunthausen from Catholic Community Services. Ample time will be available for audience participation.

Though she works from an organization based in Washington, DC, Ms. Bauman has a specific interest in Pierce County, having been raised in Sumner.

Some of Ms. Bauman’s publications are: Cruel and All Too Usual, (Sojourners Magazine, 2019); Protect Tenants/Prevent Homelessness (2018); Public Property, Public Need: a Toolkit for Using Vacant Property to End Homelessness (2017); No Safe Place: The Criminalization of Homelessness in US Cities (2016, 2014); Eviction without Notice: Renters and the Foreclosure Crisis (2012).