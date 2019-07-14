Meet Chief Premo

National Night Out on Aug. 6 will be a great opportunity for residents to meet—or become reacquainted with—U.P.’s new Police Chief Greg Premo, who previously served as an administrative sergeant and patrol officer in University Place.

Chief Premo will be on hand during U.P.’s National Night Out Public Safety Open House and will also be participating in the neighborhood caravans. But if you are unable to attend the NNO activities, you can be introduced to your new chief through a special edition of “U.P. Responds” on UPTV.

This brief, six-minute “Meet the Chief” episode features Chief Premo answering questions about his return to U.P., his 25-year career in law enforcement that has included a variety of roles, including as a canine handler and a member of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Marine Services Unit, and his vision for how law enforcement and citizens can work together to keep University Place safe and welcoming.

The “U.P. Responds” interview with Premo was conducted in the Police Department’s new offices in the Civic Building, which are accessible from Drexler Drive. Tune in now to catch this special episode to learn more about Premo and also get a look at the department’s new space. And if you will be participating in National Night Out activities, be sure to say hello to Chief Premo in person.