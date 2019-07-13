Steilacoom Town Administrator’s July 12 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – July 16, 2019, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Planning Commission – August 12, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – August 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – July 24, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Electric Vehicle Charging Station:

Town staff installed an electric vehicle charging station in the Lafayette/Wilkes Street parking lot (207 Wilkes Street). The charging station is operational and costs $1.50/hour.

Farmers’ Market:

The 2019 Farmers’ Market season continues every Wednesday through the end of August. The markets are in downtown Steilacoom and are from 3 PM to 7 PM.

Summer Concerts:

The 2019 Summer Concert series continues July 17 with Michael Powers, smooth jazz. Concerts are held at Pioneer Park in downtown Steilacoom and start at 6:30 PM. The 2019 schedule is the Town’s official website. No alcohol, marijuana, or fireworks are allowed in the park. If you bring an animal, it must be on a leash (not voice control) and well behaved in crowds.

Public Safety:

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew prepared streets and equipment for the annual crack sealing program; swept and blew sidewalks and streets; and performed other tasks as assigned.

Steilacoom Boulevard Project:

The contractor continued installation of pilings and laggings to be used in the construction of the retaining walls and continued installation of storm drains and joint utility trenches between Madrona Point Lane and Hewitt Drive.

Steilacoom Boulevard Closure:

Effective June 17, 2019, Steilacoom Boulevard was closed at Hewitt Street. There will be no access to Steilacoom Boulevard from Madrona Point Drive. For safety and security reasons, Steilacoom Boulevard is closed to everyone except for individuals associated with the construction or individuals who live within the construction zone. This includes vehicles, bike riders, walkers, joggers, etc. and applies not only to weekdays but also weekend and evenings.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed three scheduled power outages this week – one to replace a transformer, and two to replace some high voltage cable. Additionally, they assisted the Water crew with repairing a leak on Short Street; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew repaired a broken water main on Short Street at Sequalish Street; assisted the mechanic repairing the sewer jet; installed a new water service in the 900 block of Powell Street; inspected a side-sewer repair in the 2400 block of C Street; and performed other systems’ maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted a contractor repairing the flag pole at Public Safety; repaired picnic tables at Sunnyside Beach that were damaged by vandals; set up and recovered from the Farmers’ Market; procured roofing supplies for the upcoming Kiwanis project for reroofing the Sugar Shack; and performed other grounds and facilities’ maintenance.

Other:

SummerFEST is next Saturday, July 13

With 42,000 visitors last year, Lakewood’s SummerFEST has made its mark on the South Sound as the not-to-be-missed summer celebration.

We’re stepping it up again this year with an event lineup that includes everything from an aerial motocross show spanning the sports fields of Fort Steilacoom Park, to live music all day on the Geico Main Stage.

Event highlights include:

Greatest 5K Run Ever! (Register online)

Stilt walkers and trampoline aerobatics

Hands-on art activities for children through our passport to sports and art

Sprint Triathlon and 1-mile run

Classic Car Show

International Festival featuring entertainment from 14 countries

Kids Zone with inflatables for all ages, pony rides and games (for a fee)

Over 100 market vendors

Food trucks and food stands with culinary treats from all over the world

Live music all day on the Geico Main Stage

Outdoor movie at night: The Greatest Showman

NEW: Hot air balloon glow

Original 1843 Fort Nisqually site tour

Historian Drew Crooks will be leading tour(s) on the original 1843 Fort Nisqually site in DuPont WA on Saturday July 13 at 1:00 and 2:30 p.m.

The fort site is located on Center Drive across the street from DuPont City Hall. We invite you to come learn the history of the Hudson’s Bay Company and the Puget Sound Agricultural Company 1833 to 1870.

Several of the Black Locust trees planted in the 1850s still grow on the property. A map of the fort layout and photos of some of the original buildings will be shown in their original location. We will talk about the Heirloom Orchard planted in the 1840s, Wilkes Observatory, Methodist Mission and visit the reburial cemetery. Jumping ahead 100 years, we’ll learn what happened to the property when DuPont Company came to town in 1906 to make dynamite and black powder.

The tours are free and open to the public. All ages are welcome to attend. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. The fort site is on undeveloped land, rough/uneven and a bit hard to walk on. Walking/hiking shoes are recommended. Please park at the DuPont Civic Center and use the crosswalk at Center Drive and Civic Drive to the fort site. For more information please e-mail duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com.

Countywide Burn Ban:

A county-wide burn ban in Pierce County will take effect at 8 a.m. on Monday, July 1, until further notice.

Pierce County Fire Marshal in partnership with the Pierce County Fire Chiefs’ Association has declared a countywide burn ban. This ban is due to current and predicted dry weather, and the forecast of possible drought conditions

The burn ban applies to all land clearing and yard debris outdoor burning. This ban does not apply to small recreational fires in established fire pits at approved campgrounds or private property with the owner’s permission. The use of gas and propane self-contained stoves and barbecues are allowed under the ban.

Recreational fires must:

Be built in a metal or concrete fire pit, such as those typically found in designated campgrounds; and not be used as debris disposal

Grow no larger than three feet in diameter

Be located in a clear spot free from any vegetation for at least 10 feet in a horizontal direction, including at least 25 feet away from any structure and allow 20-foot vertical clearance from overhanging branches

Be attended at all times by an alert individual and equipment capable of extinguishing the fire like hand tools and a charged garden hose or not less than two 5-gallon buckets of water

No burning when winds exceed 5 mph