Night construction prompts I-5 lane and ramp closures in Tacoma

TACOMA – Contractor crews building new connecting HOV lanes at Interstate 5 and State Route 16 will continue a series of nighttime lane and ramp closures.

In order to advance construction progress, crews will close lanes and ramps at night when traffic volumes are lower.

Monday, July 15

South 38th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Tuesday, July 16

South 38th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Wednesday, July 17

South 38th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Thursday, July 18

Northbound I-5 exit to westbound SR 16 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

South 38th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Friday, July 19

Eastbound SR 16 to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday.

Additional Pierce County maintenance and construction information is available at www.TacomaTraffic.com.