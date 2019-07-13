Expect traffic delays along section of Canyon Road East through fall due to utility work

Motorists should expect traffic delays along Canyon Road East between 99th Street Court East and 84th Street East through the fall due to utility work.

This work is in preparation for an upcoming Pierce County road project along this section of Canyon Road East. Tacoma Power will be moving utility poles, and Puget Sound Energy will be relocating the gas facilities. Summit Water is currently installing new water lines.

Night and weekend work may be needed during this utility work. Lane restrictions may be needed in work areas. Motorists should add extra travel time and consider using alternate routes.

Construction on the road project is expected to begin in October. Information about the construction schedule and traffic impacts will be announced closer to the start date.

The project is expected to enhance safety and relieve traffic congestion.

The road will be expanded to five lanes including a two-way left-turn lane. A new traffic signal will be added at 96th Street East. The Canyon Road East and 84th Street East intersection will be widened and a new traffic signal system will be installed to accommodate the new road configuration.

Curbs, gutters, sidewalks and street lighting will be added on both sides of Canyon Road East from 96th Street East to 84th Street East. An enclosed storm drain system and stormwater storage and treatment facilities will be added as part of the project.

A project webpage is available at www.piercecountywa.gov/crp5726.