Don’t Forget Your Pet’s Animal License

U.P. residents are reminded that all dogs and cats in the City of University Place must be licensed—even if they are indoor pets only. Unlicensed cats and dogs could result in a fine of up to $246 from Animal Control.

Obtaining a license is quick, easy and inexpensive. In fact, a license for a spayed or neutered animal is a fraction of the cost of the potential fine for owning an unlicensed pet. Simply download and complete the license application and stop by City Hall (3609 Market Place W., Suite 200) from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to pay for your pet license(s). The application lists the fees for different licenses or you can call 253.798.4251 for more information as well.

If you need any extra motivation to get your pet licensed, remember this: licensing your pet is the best way to ensure they can be quickly reunited with you should they ever become lost. Isn’t your furry friend worth it?