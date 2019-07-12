Tacoma Organizer Rebecca Parson Announces Campaign for Congress

TACOMA, WA — Pierce County Court Appointed Special Advocate, small business owner, and Tacoma Area Commission on Disabilities commissioner Rebecca Parson launched her campaign for Congress on July 1, 2019, becoming the first woman or queer person ever to run for this seat. When she is elected in 2020, it will be the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment.

In the first week of her campaign, Parson raised $4,700 and was endorsed by Sarah Martin, School Board Director at Chimacum School District — proving that the people are ready for a change and Parson is the one to deliver it.

“It’s time to elect a Democrat who will fight for us, not corporations and lobbyists,” reads Parson’s website. Her opponent is Representative Derek Kilmer, chair of the New Democrats, proponent of the Third Way policies that have devastated WA-06, and member of the Problem Solvers Caucus that pushed for more money for Trump and his cronies to continue torturing children in concentration camps at the border.

While our district struggles with addiction, homelessness, rising rent, and lack of healthcare, Parson’s opponent has taken millions from Big Pharma, health insurance companies, real estate, Wall Street, and fossil fuel companies. He refuses to cosponsor single-payer healthcare legislation, which would provide detox and treatment to the many people in our district who need it.

MORE ABOUT REBECCA PARSON

Parson comes from a line of public servants. Her father was a US Foreign Service officer and her grandfather retired as a colonel in the US Army. Both took the oath that she looks forward to taking: to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. To that end, Parson supports the immediate start of an impeachment inquiry.

Parson has served as a human rights observer in Mexico and as an AmeriCorps volunteer. She has also worked as a substitute teacher, which showed her just how much your zip code determines the quality of your education — and just how hard teachers work for so little pay.

Parson worked for several years with the International Association of Genocide Scholars, and she presented a paper at a genocide studies conference in Sarajevo. This experience taught her to recognize concentration camps when she sees them — and the importance of immediate action to shut them down.

Parson is the only candidate in this race who has taken the Sunrise Movement’s “No Fossil Fuel Money” pledge and who will fight for:

National rent control

A federal jobs guarantee

Free public preschool and public college for all

Cancellation of student debt

Universal free lunch in public pre-K and K-12 schools

Starting salary of $60,000 for all public school teachers

$15+ federal minimum wage now (more in high-rent areas)

The abolishment of private prisons and detention centers

Just cause for eviction

Bringing the pharmaceutical industry into public ownership

Ending sub-minimum wage for people with disabilities now

Parson’s rent has risen 16% in the last three years and her health insurance premiums have risen 20% in the last two years. For these reasons, she is active with the Tacoma Tenants Organizing Committee and is on the board of Whole Washington, which is fighting for state-level single-payer healthcare. Parson refuses donations from corporations and lobbyists.

Parson’s policies and lived experience make her the change this district needs.

Learn more about Rebecca Parson and her historic campaign here: rebeccaforwa.com.