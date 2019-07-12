Public Hearing for proposed Oakbrook development

The City of Lakewood Community Development Department will be holding a public hearing for the following proposal described below:

Oakbrook Property LLC has proposed to subdivide 2.83 acres into sixteen (16) single family lots with associated open space, landscaping and frontage improvements.

The proposed project is located at 7701 Ruby Drive SW, Lakewood, WA 98498.

PUBLIC HEARING: DATE: August 8, 2019

TIME: 11am

PLACE: Lakewood City Hall Council Chambers:

6000 Main Street SW Lakewood, WA 98499