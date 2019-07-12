National SkillsUSA competition nets big win for Bates Technical College student

TACOMA, Wash. – For the second consecutive year, Bates Technical College Power Sports and Equipment Technology program student Kevin Neill won the gold medal during last month’s SkillsUSA National Skills and Leadership Conference, held at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky.

Competing in the Motorcycle Service Technology category, Neill performed tasks representative of those encountered in a dealership’s service department.

Said Neill, “As a recent graduate, the competition was an opportunity to take what I had learned at Bates Technical College and again put it to the test, challenging my technical skills as well as my capacity to react, respond and adapt to the unknown.”

Judges evaluated the competitors on various technical skills using Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including performing electrical diagnostic and parts manuals, electrical diagnostics, precision measurement, chassis/suspension service, transmission and drive systems, power train systems and more. Judges looked for clean and organized work habits, correct use of reference materials, the ability to follow directions, and good technical skills.

“While I may not know what the future holds for me,” said Neill. “I know that my time at Bates has helped make me into someone who has the determination and discipline to become whatever the future may require.”

The 55th annual National Leadership and Skills Conference attracted more than 6,500 career and technical education students who competed against each other and the clock in categories that range from precision machining and information technology to customer service and job interview. Each contestant is a state-level gold medalist.

To learn more about the Power Sports and Equipment Technology program, go to www.BatesTech.edu, or call 253.680.7000. To learn more about SkillsUSA, go to www.skillsUSA.org.