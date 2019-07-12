Make Memories at Moonlight Movie in the Park

Join your friends and neighbors on Saturday, Aug. 3 for the return of Moonlight Movie in the Park. This year’s feature is “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.” In this action-packed block-buster (pardon the pun) the citizens of Bricksburg struggle to defeat invaders from outer space that threaten to wreck everything in their path.

This family-friendly night draws a big crowd, so make plans to head out to Cirque Park (7250 Cirque Drive W.) early with a picnic supper and a blanket to spread out on. The movie will begin at dusk but there will be plenty of fun and fellowship and popcorn for sale by Community Connection Place before the show begins. Watch for more details in the next issue of Headlines.