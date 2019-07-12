JBLM Late night combined arms live-fire announcement

A Stryker Brigade Combat Team from Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct company-level, combined arms live-fire training exercises here from July 13 through July 28.

The live-fire exercises, taking place in training areas south of the JBLM Main cantonment area, will occur daily, during day and nighttime hours.

During the live-fire exercises, companies or troops of about 120 Soldiers, will engage a simulated enemy with combined weapons — to include rifles, machine guns, mortars, artillery, helicopter-fired weapons, demolitions and more.

There are more than 10 infantry companies or cavalry troops in a Stryker brigade, and each unit must complete this training prior to the Stryker brigade’s upcoming deployment to the National Training Center in California.

Public queries or comments about noise may be directed to #JBLM Public Affairs through home.army.mil/lewis-mcchord/index.php/contact/noise-and-public-disturbances.