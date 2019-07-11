Going to Lakewood SummerFEST? Here’s what you need to know

SummerFEST is this Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Fort Steilacoom Park and we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone.

Here’s what you need to know about this year’s event:

Getting there:

All visitors to Fort Steilacoom Park on Saturday, July 13, 2019 will be routed to use the Angle Lane entrance off Elwood Drive SW. No access will be granted through the main entrance off 87th Street SW. The main entrance will be the exit point for visitors as they leave for the day. Left turns will be prohibited out of the park to keep traffic flowing.

For those traveling westbound on Steilacoom Blvd SW

Proceed to the intersection of Steilacoom Blvd SW & Hipkins Road SW/83 rd Ave SW

Ave SW LEFT Turn onto Hipkins Road SW

Travel down Hipkins Road SW to Angle Lane SW

RIGHT Turn onto Angle Lane SW

Proceed STRAIGHT ahead to Park/Event entrance (Angle Lane SW & Elwood Drive SW)

For those traveling eastbound on Steilacoom Blvd SW

Proceed to the intersection of Steilacoom Blvd SW & 87 th Ave SW

Ave SW RIGHT Turn onto 87 th Ave SW

Ave SW LEFT Turn and immediate RIGHT Turn onto Elwood Drive SW

Travel down Elwood Drive SW

RIGHT Turn onto Angle Lane SW

Park/Event entrance – Angle Lane SW & Elwood Drive SW

For those traveling from I-5 / Gravelly Lake Drive Exit

Stay on Gravelly Lake Drive to the intersection with Washington Blvd SW

LEFT Turn onto Washington Blvd SW

Proceed down to the intersection of Washington Blvd SW & Butte Drive SW

RIGHT Turn onto Butte Drive SW

Stay on Butte Drive SW to 104 th Street SW

Street SW RIGHT Turn onto 104 th Street SW

Street SW Proceed to the intersection of 104 th Street SW & Hipkins Road SW

Street SW & Hipkins Road SW LEFT Turn onto Hipkins Road SW

Follow Hipkins Road SW to Angle Lane SW

LEFT Turn onto Angle Lane SW

Proceed STRAIGHT ahead to Park/Event entrance (Angle Lane SW & Elwood Drive SW)

Parking:

Parking is FREE at SummerFEST inside Fort Steilacoom Park. Visitors will be routed to enter the park off Elwood Drive and through the Angle Lane entrance of the park. From there follow the directions of our on-site traffic directors who will point you to the parking area.

Please do not park on the side streets around Fort Steailcoom Park. This adds to the congestion on these smaller streets, impacts our neighbors and makes emergency access more difficult.

Also please be respectful of neighboring businesses and do not park in their parking lots, which are for their customers only.

Don’t want to park on site? You can also park at Lakewood Towne Center near the Pierce Transit center and take bus routes 212 or 214 to Fort Steilcoom Park. Regular fares apply, but tell your driver your headed to SummerFEST and they’ll give you a ticket you can redeem at the Pierce Transit booth at SummerFEST for a PRIZE.

Food:

Again this year we have a diverse offering of culinary treats just waiting for you to try them out. Make sure to visit the Original House of Donuts truck to try the SummerFEST donut, made special just for us!

See the full food lineup here.

Live Entertainment:

We’ll have live music throughout the day on our Geico Main Stage starting with the opening ceremonies at 11 a.m.

Join the Okinawa Taiko Drummers as they perform to help us kick off this year’s event. Following the opening ceremonies the 313th Army Band will take the stage at 11:30 a.m.

Between performances catch extreme trampoline acts. New this year we’ll also have a Freestyle Motocross Aerial show occurring throughout the day. Catch X Games bronze medal recipient Robert Haslam perform tricks throughout the day on the sports fields of Fort Steailcoom Park.

The Pavilion Stage is where we’ll be celebrating the 20th anniversary of the International Festival, with live performances throughout the day. Bring a blanket and make yourself comfortable on the grass around the Pavilion while you watch local groups perform traditional dances from around the world.

Fun:

There are countless activities on display at this event, most of them free for you to try. Head to the city of Lakewood booth near the Main Stage and grab your Passport to Sports and Art. Visit the vendor and sponsor booths on the passport to try new activities and get your passport stamped. Who knows, maybe you’ll find a new favorite pastime!

Again this year the Beast Bus will be set up for people to tour and show their Seahawks pride.

Interested in beach volleyball? New this year Puget Sound Volleyball is hosting a grass volleyball tournament. Fill the stands and cheer the teams on.

You don’t want to miss the evening as SummerFEST. As the night sky darkens, Seattle Ballooning will begin its Hot Air Balloon glow, showcasing hot air balloons choreographed to music against the night sky.

Once the show is over head over to the Coca-Cola Movie at Night and settle in to end SummerFEST 2019 by watching “The Greatest Showman” on the big screen from the park.

All event details can be found on the SummerFEST section of our website.