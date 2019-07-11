Annual STP bike ride expected to bring 8,000 bicyclists to western Washington roads July 13-14

Drivers should plan for extra travel time Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14, and everyday riders will find they have a lot of company on two wheels as 8,000 bicyclists ride western Washington’s state highways and local roads for the 2019 Kaiser Permanente Seattle to Portland Bicycle Classic.

The Washington State Department of Transportation asks motorists to observe the rules of the road for safe driving around people on bikes and to prepare for travel delays during the popular recreational ride. As state driving laws periodically change, drivers may want to review the state driver guide and the driving among bicyclists section.

Bicyclists should also be aware of their responsibility to follow Washington’s info.

The STP route follows state highways and local roads in these areas:

State Route 513 –University of Washington Montlake Boulevard parking lot to Northeast Pacific Place

SR 181 – West Valley Highway in Kent

Puyallup area county roads and city streets

SR 7 – near Spanaway

SR 507 – Roy to Centralia

SR 507 and Higgins Greig Road/Fourth Street East – Roy

SR 507 and Third Street – Yelm

SR 507 and Mosman Avenue – Yelm

Centralia and Chehalis city streets

County roads – Napavine to Winlock to Vader

SR 506 – Vader area

West Side Highway (becomes SR 411) – Vader to Castle Rock area

SR 411 (also known as West Side Highway) – Castle Rock to Longview

SR 432 – Longview industrial area

SR 433 – Crossing Lewis and Clark Bridge into Oregon

For more information, visit the Cascade Bicycle Club STP page, which includes a route map.

Based on previous STP rides, congestion and delays are expected:

Early morning Saturday, July 13, on SR 7 in Pierce County.

Midmorning to afternoon, Saturday, July 13, on SR 507 in Thurston and Lewis counties.

Early Sunday, July 14, on SR 411 from Castle Rock to Kelso.

All day Sunday, July 14, near the SR 432 and SR 433 Lewis and Clark Bridge.

STP organizers, WSDOT and law enforcement will work together to direct bicyclists, drivers and pedestrian traffic at the following locations:

Saturday, July 13

SR 507 between Roy and Yelm (roving Washington State Patrol trooper).

SR 507/Third Street in Yelm (police officers directing traffic).

SR 507/Mosman Avenue in Yelm (police officer directing traffic).

SR 507/Tenino Trail crossing (police officers or certified flaggers directing traffic).

Sunday, July 14

SR 411/Castle Rock area (flagger directing traffic at SR 411/ PH 10).

SR 411 between Castle Rock and Longview (roving WSP trooper).

SR 411/Lexington/Riverside County Park area (police officers directing traffic at SR 411 and Riverside County Park).

SR 432/SR 433 in Longview at the Lewis and Clark Bridge (WSP, flaggers and motorcycle escort).

Drivers on SR 432 can expect delays of up to 20 minutes from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Sunday, July 14. WSP and flaggers will stop southbound drivers on SR 433 so STP riders can cross the Lewis and Clark Bridge, escorted by Gold Wing motorcycle club members. Riders crossing the bridge on Saturday will not have a bridge escort and are expected to ride with traffic.