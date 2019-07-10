TCC’s Write in the Harbor 2019 Registration Open

Registration for TCC Gig Harbor’s Write in the Harbor 2019 is open. Register for the Nov. 1-2 event to reserve your spot at TCC’s popular annual writer’s conference.

This year’s keynote speaker and master class instructor, local novelist Erica Bauermeister, will be introduced by TCC President Dr. Ivan Harrell.

The conference starts Friday night with an introduction by Harrell, followed by Bauermeister’s keynote and book-signing. Workshops will be held all day Saturday.

Find out more about the conference and enroll online. Early Bird Enrollment, July 1 – Aug. 14: $149. Regular Enrollment, Aug. 15 – Oct. 16: $179.