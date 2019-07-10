TCC President Dr. Ivan Harrell Appointed to AACC Commission on Structured Pathways

Tacoma Community College (TCC) President Ivan L. Harrell II, PhD., has been appointed to the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) Commission on Structured Pathways. Harrell will serve on the commission July 1, 2019 – June 30, 2022.

The Commission on Structured Pathways focuses on strategies for scaling community college pathways at the system, state, and national level. It will contribute to the development of AACC Pathways resources through the identification of resources, technical assistance expertise, and college examples, as well as through review of emerging evidence on the efficacy of pathways.

The appointment comes at a time when TCC is designing its own Guided Pathways for students. Guided Pathways will help students connect educational choices with career options at the very beginning of their educational careers, and then help them complete their chosen pathways in the most efficient way possible.

“With our ongoing Guided Pathways work, I am thrilled to participate on this commission, as I know that it will have a positive impact on our work here for our students at TCC,” Dr. Harrell said.