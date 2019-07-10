Little Church on the Prairie Preschool Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Submitted by Little Church on the Prairie.

September 50 years ago, Grace Koopmans had a dream. LCOP would offer a high quality preschool to families in Lakewood and surrounding communities. Mrs Koopmans was then director of the Early Childhood Education program at Ft Steilacoom (now Pierce) College. Her vision of a warm, loving, Christian environment for children, based on the best practices for young children’s education became a model program that has continued for five decades.

Classes are offered during the week for children 3 through 5 years old. They attend 2, 3 or 4 times a week, depending on their age. Each teacher, 2 per class, is highly skilled and experienced. They share a love for children and families, and believe that children learn best in a play centered, enriched environment. Some of the children attend for 3 years. Whether they enter as 3, 4 or 5 years olds, when they move on to public or private education they are ready for the rigors of today’s kindergartens.

As a Mission of Little Church on the Prairie, the church is proud of the school’s consistent reputation. The program is funded through tuition, while benefitting from use of church space and staff support. Limited partial “family assistance” funds are available based on need.

To enroll for fall stop by Little Church on the Prairie, go online, or call the church. Fall classes begin Sept. 9.