Kingdom Men Rising is a documentary film exploring what it means to be a real man in the midst of cultural trends in which there is confusion about masculinity.

The film wrestles honestly with the unique questions and circumstances men face today. Kingdom Men Rising takes a journey that challenges men to rise above what we have become to lives of no more sitting on the sidelines, no more passivity, and no more excuses!

First Baptist Church of Lakewood will be showing this documentary film on July 12, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. It is suitable for both men, women, and teenagers.The movie is one hour and 40 minutes. If you have questions, please call the church office at (253) 582-1000.

The church address is:

5400 112th St SW

Lakewood, WA 98499