Cantwell Calls for Analysis of Gaps in Positive Train Control Implementation

After pushing rail officials to make safety a top priority at a Senate hearing last month, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), the Ranking Member of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, sent a letter to the Federal Railroad Administration on the implementation of Positive Train Control (PTC) technology for rail safety and what measures FRA requires in areas where Amtrak operates without PTC.
“I am writing to seek more information about how the Federal Railroad Administration (“FRA”) ensures the safety of intercity passenger rail service on over 1,400 miles of track where Positive Train Control (“PTC”) safety technology is not implemented,” Cantwell wrote in her letter to FRA Administrator Ron Batory.
Last month, an investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board found that, had PTC been deployed, it could have prevented the fatal 2017 derailment of Amtrak 501 near DuPont, WA.
“While taking the train is generally a safe way to travel, in December 2017 tragedy struck near DuPont, Washington when the Amtrak Cascades 401 derailed and fell onto the highway below, claiming three lives and injuring 65 people. The National Transportation Safety Board found that PTC would have prevented this tragedy,” Cantwell wrote.
“Since the development of PTC technology nearly 50 years ago, there have been more than 150 accidents that this lifesaving technology could have prevented,” Cantwell continued. “At a recent Senate hearing, witnesses representing Amtrak and the NTSB expressed concerns about ensuring intercity passenger rail safety where PTC is not installed.”
Cantwell’s letter also seeks information from FRA on additional rail safety measures the agency requires for areas where Amtrak operates without PTC technology, including requirements for crewmember training, speed limit action plans, and other operational risk mitigations.
In her role on the Commerce Committee, Cantwell has been a consistent advocate for increasing accountability and investment in rail safety in the United States. In July of 2015, as the Senate considered the DRIVE Act, Senator Cantwell expressed concern that the bill would delay PTC implementation and roll back safety protections. In December of 2017, Cantwell joined her Senate colleagues from the Pacific Northwest to demand railroads be held accountable for PTC implementation. In January 2018, Cantwell led members of the Washington Congressional delegation in calling for a comprehensive update from the Federal Railroad Administration on the nationwide implementation of PTC. And in March 2018, after calling for a hearing in the wake of the DuPont derailment, Cantwell pressed Amtrak CEO Richard Anderson on rail safety and PTC implementation.
The full text of the letter can be found HERE.
Video from Senator Cantwell’s opening statement at last month’s hearing is available HERE, and audio is HERE.
Video from Senator Cantwell’s Q&A with witnesses is available HERE, and audio is HERE.
Comments
David Anderson saysJuly 10, 2019 at 10:33 am
It may be that U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), the Ranking Member of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, would want to attend, with Washington State Senator Steve O’Ban (R), a member of the State’s Senate Transportation Committee who is attending, the Tillicum Woodbrook Neighborhood Association meeting August 1, 2019 (6:30 P.M., Tillicum Community Center, 14916 Washington Ave. SW).
The subject that evening: Staying off the tracks, whether you are a transient (or anybody else for that matter) or if you are a train since neither can be trusted to be there, and neither should be there on the tracks – neither transients nor trains – without all that can be done, all that should be done, is all that in fact is done for the safety of all concerned.
No transients or trains on the tracks through Tillicum until then.
Cantwell writes in her article here that “an investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board found that, had PTC been deployed, it could have prevented the fatal 2017 derailment of Amtrak 501 near DuPont, WA.”
But who is at fault for why PTC was not in place?
According to Gov. Inslee’s announcement (Tacoma News Tribune, Dec.20, 2017, two days following the derailment) “Amtrak is committed to make Positive Train Control (PTC) operational on trains in Washington as soon as possible, and before the federal deadline on Dec. 31, 2018.”
Just the day before, however, December 19, The Seattle Times editorial board revealed that “safety regulators have called for PTC systems for decades, but Congress and the U.S. railroad industry have been slow to implement this lifesaving technology.”
Congress. Cantwell’s Congress. And the U.S. railroad industry.
Unbelievable.
High on speed. Slow on safety.
Mandated in 2008 by Congress, PTC was required by the end of 2015.
Why should the public be sacrificed to a rail system for which the need has not been substantiated; to die because deadlines are not kept; to believe promises, or calls “to make safety a top priority” from an agency – Congress too for that matter – for which, one would think, safety should be synonymous, for whom safety should go without saying?
As a matter of fact, we are tired of saying it.
No transients. No trains. Not on this track. Not until the entire list – the entire list – of every single safety safeguard is in place.
Not promised.
But in place.
Including Amtrak CEO Richard Anderson’s call – over the objections of the railroad industry engineers Anderson represents – for “tablets and ‘moving map’ displays to help engineers see where trains are along the right of way, just as he outfitted each pilot of Delta with a Microsoft Surface tablet to receive weather alerts and other advisories.”
And including O’Ban’s State Transportation Oversight Panel.
Once trust is lost, absolutely everything that can be done should be done to even begin earning the privilege of being trusted again.