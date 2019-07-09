Paul Bocchi Seeking Re-election to the Lakewood City Council

Submitted by Citizens to Elect Paul Bocchi.

Lakewood City Councilmember Paul Bocchi has announced his bid for re-election. “Great things are happening in Lakewood,” says Bocchi. He is running for his third term on the council in large part to keep pushing for improvements to the city’s roads, parks and neighborhoods. “My focus will remain on making Lakewood a more livable, prosperous, and safe community.”

Bocchi points to the large number of street repairs, sidewalk additions and park improvements, including the Lake Waughop trail reconstruction and the expansion of Springbrook Park, as the types of investments he has supported while on the City Council. He remains diligent when it comes to land use planning and code enforcement. “Our efforts have helped get rid of blight which improves our neighborhoods and makes our city a better place to do business,” says Bocchi.

Bocchi credits council support and the city’s hard working staff with building successful community events such as Summerfest, the Farmers Market, the Father/Daughter Dance, and the Christmas parade and tree lighting. He’s also excited about the new summer concert series in Fort Steilacoom Park at the new pavilion, built in partnership with Lakewood Rotary. “These are the kinds of events we want Lakewood to be known for,” says Bocchi.

Paul is one of Lakewood’s representatives on the Pierce County Regional Council and is a board member of Communities in Schools of Lakewood. His is a budget analyst for Pierce County. His wife, Holly, works for the Clover Park School District and they have three children.