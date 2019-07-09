Overnight bridge joint repair closes Center Drive on-ramp to southbound I-5

DUPONT – Washington State Department of Transportation bridge maintenance crews will close the Center Drive on-ramp to southbound Interstate 5 overnight Thursday, July 11 to repair a bridge joint.

From 10 p.m. Thursday, July 11 to 5 a.m. Friday, July 12, the Center Drive on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close. Drivers will detour to northbound I-5 to exit 119 and back to southbound I-5.

Updated Pierce County construction and maintenance information is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.