Images of Aging featured in new film series

Films can teach us so much about ourselves and those around us. Many films focus on the human condition, the characteristics, key events, and situations which compose the essentials of human existence, including aging and mortality.

Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources begins a new series of films called Images of Aging starting this month. “About Schmidt” will show on Saturday, July 13, at the Grand Cinema, located at 606 S. Fawcett Avenue in Tacoma. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and the film begins at 10:45 a.m. Complimentary popcorn will be provided. The film is free, but tickets must be obtained in advance online or by calling the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) at 253-798-4600.

“About Schmidt” is a comedy drama starring Jack Nicholson as Warren Schmidt. After the sudden death of his wife, Schmidt finds it hard to adjust to his new life, feeling useless and lonely. He decides to take a trip in his new RV and begins to question his purpose in life. On this journey he discovers more about himself and life than he ever expected. The film is rated R for some language and brief nudity.

“What we see in this film are themes that many older adults experience,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources manager. “Whether leaving the workforce, dealing with personal losses or experiencing health conditions, older adults begin to question life’s meaning and examine their own years.”

Other films tentatively scheduled for the Images of Aging series include:

The Age of Adaline

I’ll See You in My Dreams

5 Flights Up

Driving Miss Daisy

The Upside

Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

On Golden Pond

Harold & Maud

Each film in this series is free and open to the public. Tickets are general admission and will be available one month prior to showing.

Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources offers this film as part of our Family Caregiver Support Program. The program helps unpaid family caregivers with a variety of supports including education, counseling, adaptive equipment, housework and errands services and respite care. People can learn more about the program by calling the ADRC at 253-798-4600 or 800-562-0332.