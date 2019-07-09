Hilltop Artists Better Futures Luncheon set for Oct. 8

The Hilltop Artists annual Better Futures Luncheon is an opportunity for you to be a force for positive social, economic, and educational change. Join us and bid on student-made centerpieces and hear directly from our students about the power of glass art and adult mentor-ship.

Thanks to support from the community, Hilltop Artists offers tuition-free, experiential arts learning in two dedicated hot shops to create long-term outcomes in the lives of our youth and their families.

Through our programs, partnerships, and youth advocacy, Hilltop Artists works with students to address barriers they face in achieving social and academic success.

