Pierce County unemployment drops again in May

Pierce County unemployment saw another drop of three-tenths of a percentage point (5.1%), putting us just one-tenth of a point higher than last year.

Employment is also up another 1,000 to 413,753.

In the first quarter of 2019 we saw an increase in the average wage (up $447), but a drop in overall employment (down 3.8K).

This drop is largely driven by the seasonal dip in Retail Trade (down 1.8K), however, current demand for retail sales jobs (836) indicates a strong bounce-back.

Retail sales jobs continue to grow in demand (836 active job ads) with postings for registered nurses growing another 19% for the second month in a row (up to 654).

Health Care employers still represent the lion’s share of all active job postings in Pierce County, but we’re seeing strong demand from the YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties (242), McDonald’s (110), and Target (101).

