Pause 5G, Please

Submitted by Michael Litt.

OPEN LETTER TO STEILACOOM TOWN COUNCIL: I hope during this Independence day holiday you will exercise independent thinking when you consider if we want to succumb to the unreasonable demands of the FCC and overreaching federal gov’t when it comes to allowing 5G equipment to corrupt our priceless views and infiltrate our bodies with their high frequency radio waves (RF) and electromagnetic interference (EMI).

Earlier this week NPR reported interference between the “approved” 5G bandwidth and meteorological equipment preventing accurate forecasts of potentially life-threatening catastrophes.

This isn’t even the “tip” of the iceberg. A simple Google search on “5G” should provide any reasonable person info and evidence needed to press the pause button when considering allowing 5G in your neighborhood.

Please consider this charming town you were elected to serve and protect and join with the coastal communities in Florida, San Francisco, Gig Harbor and others across the country who have told the feds “not in our backyards.”

If you read this far, please contact your elected town council and mayor, and attend the next council meeting, July 16 at Town Hall when they will consider adopting the ordinance allowing 5G in town, on our tax-funded street lamps, and into our homes, lives and bodies.

Mayor

Ron Lucas……….…253 588-6217 Ron.lucas@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Council Members

Fred Crumley……….253 584-4776 fred.crumley@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Pete Franklin……….253 584-0808 pete.franklin@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Nancy Henderson.…253 584-7284 nancy.henderson@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Marion Smith………253 589-8534 marion.smith@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Roger Neal…………253 691-6120 Roger.neal@ci.steilacoom.wa.us