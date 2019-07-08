Original 1843 Fort Nisqually site tour

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society.

Historian Drew Crooks will be leading tour(s) on the original 1843 Fort Nisqually site in DuPont WA on Saturday July 13 at 1:00 and 2:30 p.m.

The fort site is located on Center Drive across the street from DuPont City Hall. We invite you to come learn the history of the Hudson’s Bay Company and the Puget Sound Agricultural Company 1833 to 1870.

Several of the Black Locust trees planted in the 1850s still grow on the property. A map of the fort layout and photos of some of the original buildings will be shown in their original location. We will talk about the Heirloom Orchard planted in the 1840s, Wilkes Observatory, Methodist Mission and visit the reburial cemetery, Jumping ahead 100 years we’ll learn what happened to the property when DuPont Company came to town in 1906 to make dynamite and black powder.

The tours are free and open to the public. All ages are welcome to attend. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. The fort site is on undeveloped land, rough/uneven and a bit hard to walk on. Walking/hiking shoes are recommended. Please park at the DuPont Civic Center and use the crosswalk at Center Drive and Civic Drive to the fort site. For more information please e-mail duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com.