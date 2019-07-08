Life in an Airstream: Peter Collins UPS Class of 2002

On Thanksgiving Morning, Peter Collins ’02 and his wife, Samantha Mercer—along with Wick, their greater Swiss mountain dog—drove their Airstream trailer from Cottonwood, Ariz., to Carlsbad, Calif. Smack in the middle of the almost 500-mile journey, surrounded only by boarded-up shops and a barren landscape, they heard a thud. Down the road, they spotted their tire tread, ravaged like day-old roadkill.

Peter Collins ’02 (right), his wife Samantha Mercer, and Wick, their greater Swiss mountain dog.

For most people, a highway blowout is a momentary inconvenience, and a story to remember the vacation by. But Pete and Samantha aren’t most people. The 28-foot 2013 Airstream Flying Cloud 28W, which they affectionately call “Boat,” has been their full-time home since March 2018. They are part of the “digital nomad” movement; remote work allows them to envision a different, more mobile, way of life.

Read the rest of Peter Collins’ story at the UPS website…