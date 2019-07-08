Kick Off Tacoma Beer Week With Brew Five Three: Tacoma’s Beer & Music Festival

Tacoma Arts Live presents the seventh annual summer block party on Broadway between 9th & 11th in downtown Tacoma, Brew Five Three: Tacoma’s Beer & Music Festival on Saturday, August 10 from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m. This event will feature 40+ Pacific Northwest beers, ciders, food vendors, and live music.

New this year, there will be limited special release beers from the Tacoma Brewers to taste during the festival as a part of Tacoma Beer Week. Participating Tacoma breweries will create special craft concoctions that will debut at Brew Five Three. Each with a timed unveiling to try throughout the day.

The event has grown over the years with attendance and vendors, and this year’s festival footprint will also expand. The stage, sponsored by O’Bee Credit Union, is situated in Pierce Transit Theater Square Park and a food truck court in the Subway Parking Lot. Brewers and vendors will be spread out on Broadway between 9th & 11th.

This is a 21+ event (valid ID required for entry). Full admission tickets include six tasting tokens to be used at any tasting vendor and a limited edition tasting glass (larger than last year)! Tasting pours are four ounces per token.

Advance tickets are $25* through July 19, $30* after July 19, and $38 at the door. Designated Driver tickets are $10* and may enjoy complimentary water and soda. Patrons are encouraged to buy early and save, to guarantee entry and skip the lines!

*Advance ticket prices listed do not include handling fees, which vary based on method of purchase. Day-of/Door ticket prices are inclusive of all fees.



MUSIC LINEUP

1:00 p.m. – Washington Scottish Pipe Band – The oldest continuously operated pipe band in the Pacific Northwest, this Seattle based band focuses on the traditional pipe band music.

2:00 p.m. – Mirrorgloss – Najah Monique Todd & Del Brown make up the dance-pop duo with a unique sound. These ladies believe in Sisterhood and celebrates all types of beauty.

4:00 p.m. – Take It To Space – This band takes you on a journey of Funk, Disco, Reggae, Psychedelic Rock & World Music. A stellar band that puts on an out-of-this-world dance party designed to inspire love, creativity, and weirdness.

Tickets to Brew Five Three are on sale now. To purchase tickets, call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.591.5894, toll-free 1.800.291.7593, or visit in person at 901 Broadway in Tacoma’s Theater District or online at TacomaArtsLive.org.