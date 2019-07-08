Curran Orchard FREE Summer Concert July 11

Submitted by CORE.

Sit back and enjoy the sounds of summer at the first Curran Apple Orchard Summer Concert this year on Thursday, July 11, from 6:30pm to 8pm.

U253, a premier U2 Tribute Band based out of University Place, will kick off the FREE concert series at the orchard located at 3920 Grandview Drive W in University Place.

This high energy musical performance by Eirik O’Neal, Tim Rades, Greg Jacoby and Doug Davis will perform songs made famous by one of the best bands in the world! Jackets from Julia, started by a local elementary school student, will also be on hand to collect new and gently used jackets to donate to foster kids in the Puget Sound area.

Bring blankets, picnics or enjoy food from the Itty Bitty Schnitty food truck which will offer delicious schnitzels, specialty sausages and other German/Austrian delights.

For more info, visit www.curranappleorchard.com