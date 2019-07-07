Overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures resume near JBLM after holiday weekend

LAKEWOOD – Contractor crews widening Interstate 5 near Joint Base Lewis-McChord will resume overnight lane and ramp closures after the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

During the week of July 8, crews will install drainage, guardrail, and temporary decking on new overpasses that span I-5.

Nighttime travelers can expect to see both directions of I-5 reduced to a single lane over multiple nights in the work zone.

Overnight lane closures:

Southbound I-5 single lane closures begin at 9:30 p.m. each night Monday through Wednesday, and at 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Northbound I-5 single lane closures begin at 8:30 p.m. each night Monday through Wednesday, and at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.

All lanes in both directions of I-5 re-open at 4:30 a.m. each day.

Overnight ramp closures:

Monday, July 8 and Tuesday, July 9

Northbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street will close each night from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. the following day.

Wednesday, July 10

Berkeley Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, July 11

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Berkeley Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Updated Pierce County construction and maintenance information is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.