Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct day and nighttime training with 60 mm, 81 mm and 120 mm mortars and demolitions from 6 a.m. Monday, July 8, through 11:59 p.m. Friday, July 12. Public queries or comments about noise may be directed to #JBLM Public Affairs through home.army.mil/lewis-mcchord/index.php/contact/noise-and-public-disturbances.

Related