Commissioner Ahrens Appointed to Judge

Pierce County Superior Court is pleased to announce that Court Commissioner Sabrina Ahrens has accepted an offer from Governor Inslee to become a Superior Court Judge. This position was formally held by Judge Susan Serko, who is retiring on August 31. Swearing in ceremonies for Court Commissioner Ahrens will be set at a later date.

View the announcement from Governor Inslee’s office.

Commissioner Ahrens has been with Superior Court since April 2017. She has served as a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney for Pierce County and as a Pro Tem Judge in Olympia and Lakewood Municipal Courts. Outside of work, Commissioner Ahrens is very involved in community organizations such as the March of Dimes where she is the Vice Chair of the South Sound Board of Directors. She is also an officer on the Pierce County Minority Bar Association.

Pierce County Superior Court is the second largest Superior Court in Washington State and proud to be serving the citizens of Pierce County. The Court is staffed with 22 Judges and 9 Commissioners. There are three sites where court is held; the County City Building at 930 Tacoma Ave S, Tacoma; Remann Hall Juvenile Court at 5501 6th Ave, Tacoma; and Western State Hospital at 9601 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood. For more information, please visit our website at www.piercecountywa.gov/superiorcourt.