Vacancies: American Lake – Lake Management District No. 1 Advisory Committee

On Monday, July 1, 2019 the Lakewood City Council passed Resolution No. 2019-15 creating an Advisory Committee for the American Lake – Lake Management District No. 1.

The Lakewood City Council is currently seeking volunteers to fill three vacancies on this Committee of which members shall be selected from individuals who own property within the Lake Management District. Your assistance is being requested in identifying and reaching out to individuals who would be best suited to fill these volunteer positions. The roles and responsibilities, meeting times, and terms of the vacant positions are described in the attachedApplication for Appointment and Notice of Vacancies. Applications will be accepted until August 2, 2019.