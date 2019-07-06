Get expert job help from Pierce County Library System

TACOMA – Whether it is a first job or a career change, job seekers can gain the skills to Get Hired with free classes from the Pierce County Library System.

“How people find and apply for jobs and career advancement has changed with technology,” said the Pierce County Library’s Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “Connecting job seekers with employment experts provides them with skills training and proven techniques about the job search process, which can be the difference in landing an interview and getting hired.”

At the Library System’s Get Hired classes people will learn to use technology to make connections and assist in their job search. The classes will also help job seekers analyze skills to determine qualifications or address what truly can be over-qualification. The courses are designed to help job seekers get the edge needed to compete in the job market.

Job seekers can improve their job-hunting skills through workshops including:

Job Seeker’s Guide to the Cloud

Learn how cloud technologies such as Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive and Dropbox can assist in the job search. Registration required.

Thursday, July 11, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Steilacoom Pierce County Library, 2950 Steilacoom Blvd.

Friday, Aug. 30, 2-4 p.m., Graham Pierce County Library, 9202 224th St. E.

Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2-4 p.m., Gig Harbor Pierce County Library, 4424 Point Fosdick Drive N.W.

Get Hired Help

Job search process stalled? Want to learn more tech skills? Need to write a resume? Get help with tech and job-related questions.

Thursday, July 18, 2-4 p.m., Key Center Pierce County Library, 8905 Key Peninsula Highway N.W., Lakebay

Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2-4 p.m., Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

Thursday, Aug. 29, 2-4 p.m., Milton/Edgewood Pierce County Library, 900 Meridian E., Suite 29, Milton

Friday, Sept. 20, 2-4 p.m., Buckley Pierce County Library, 123 S. River Ave.

Job Hunting for Mature Workers

Concerned that age is hurting the job search? Address issues such as over-qualification or career changes. Registration required.

Wednesday, July 24, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Sumner Pierce County Library, 1116 Fryar Ave.

Tuesday, Sept. 24, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Gig Harbor Pierce County Library, 4424 Point Fosdick Drive N.W.

Get Hired also offers free technology certifications. Enroll at techcert.pcls.us, take online courses and practice tests, and certify at the Library. Certifications are available for:

• Adobe products: Animate, Dreamweaver, Flash, Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop and Premiere Pro

• Microsoft programs: Access 2016, Excel 2016, Outlook 2016, PowerPoint 2016 and Word 2016

• Block Based Languages, Cloud, Database, HTML and CSS, HTML5, Java, JavaScript, Mobility and Devices, Networking, Python, Security, Software Development, Windows OS and Windows Server

• QuickBooks Desktop and QuickBooks Online

Additional learning opportunities, technology support and online resources to help people get hired are also available through the Pierce County Library.

Thanks to the Pierce County Library Foundation for sponsoring the Get Hired program.

The Library partners with WorkForce Central and WorkSource to bring expert job help to support career success and help people realize their employment goals.

Find more resources to help strengthen practical skills and knowledge at gethired.pcls.us.