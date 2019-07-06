After holiday weekend, overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures resume in Tacoma

TACOMA – After the Fourth of July holiday weekend, contractor crews building a new southbound Interstate 5 Puyallup River Bridge and connecting HOV lanes at I-5 and State Route 16 will resume overnight lane and ramp closures the week of July 8.

In order to advance construction progress, crews close lanes and ramps at night when traffic volumes are lower.

Monday, July 8

Two lanes of northbound I-5 will close from East McKinley Way to Port of Tacoma Road from 10:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Two lanes of southbound I-5 will close from Port of Tacoma Road to East McKinley Way from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, July 9

28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Two lanes of southbound I-5 will close from Port of Tacoma Road to East McKinley Way from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Three lanes of northbound I-5 from East McKinley Way to Port of Tacoma Road will close from 11:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, July 10

Southbound I-5 exit to South 56th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Two lanes of northbound I-5 will close from East McKinley Way to Port of Tacoma Road from 10:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Two lanes of southbound I-5 will close from Port of Tacoma Road to East McKinley Way from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, July 11

One lane of southbound I-5 will close from Port of Tacoma Road to East McKinley Way from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

One lane of northbound I-5 will close from East McKinley Way to Port of Tacoma Road from 10:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5 exit to South 56th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Eastbound SR 16 to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Friday, July 12

Eastbound SR 16 to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday.

Additional Pierce County maintenance and construction information is available at www.TacomaTraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.