Steilacoom Town Adminstrator July 5 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – July 16, 2019, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Planning Commission – July 8, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – August 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – July 24, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Electric Vehicle Charging Station:

Town staff installed an electric vehicle charging station in the Lafayette/Wilkes Street parking lot (207 Wilkes Street). The charging station is operational and costs $1.50/hour.

Farmers’ Market:

The 2019 Farmers’ Market season continues every Wednesday through the end of August. The markets are in downtown Steilacoom and are from 3 PM to 7 PM.

Summer Concerts:

The 2019 Summer Concert series continues July 10 with Jessica Lynne, a country music entertainer. Concerts are held at Pioneer Park in downtown Steilacoom and start at 6:30 PM. The 2019 schedule is the Town’s official website. No alcohol, marijuana, or fireworks are allowed in the park. If you bring an animal, it must be on a leash (not voice control) and well behaved in crowds.

Public Safety:

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew prepared for and recovered from the 4th of July festivities. Additionally, they maintained rights-of-way; vactored catch basins; worked with the contractor on the Steilacoom Boulevard project; and performed other tasks as assigned.

Steilacoom Boulevard Project:

The contractor continued installation of pilings to be used in the construction of the retaining and continued installation of storm drains and joint utility trenches between Madrona Point Lane and Hewitt Drive.

Steilacoom Boulevard Closure:

Effective June 17, 2019, Steilacoom Boulevard was closed at Hewitt Street. There will be no access to Steilacoom Boulevard from Madrona Point Drive. For safety and security reasons, Steilacoom Boulevard is closed to everyone except for individuals associated with the construction or individuals who live within the construction zone. This includes vehicles, bike riders, walkers, joggers, etc. and applies not only to weekdays but also weekend and evenings.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted with the 4th of July preparation and recovery; assisted the water crew with installing a new service in the 600 block of 2nd Street; disconnected three meters for construction projects; installed power to the Sugar Shack at Sunnyside Beach; repaired a transformer in the 1200 block of Starling Street that was damaged on the 4th of July; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew worked with the contractor on Steilacoom Boulevard; installed a new service in the 600 block of 2nd Street; repaired a water service in the 1100 block of Eleanor Court damaged by tree routes; installed a new water service in the 500 block of 3rd Street; repaired the lift station pump at the Marietta lift station; assisted with the preparation and recovery from the 4th of July; and performed other systems’ maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew focused on preparing for and recovery from the 4th of July.

Other:

Countywide Burn Ban:

A county-wide burn ban in Pierce County will take effect at 8 a.m. on Monday, July 1, until further notice.

Pierce County Fire Marshal in partnership with the Pierce County Fire Chiefs’ Association has declared a countywide burn ban. This ban is due to current and predicted dry weather, and the forecast of possible drought conditions.

The burn ban applies to all land clearing and yard debris outdoor burning. This ban does not apply to small recreational fires in established fire pits at approved campgrounds or private property with the owner’s permission. The use of gas and propane self-contained stoves and barbecues are allowed under the ban.



Recreational fires must:

Be built in a metal or concrete fire pit, such as those typically found in designated campgrounds; and not be used as debris disposal

Grow no larger than three feet in diameter

Be located in a clear spot free from any vegetation for at least 10 feet in a horizontal direction, including at least 25 feet away from any structure and allow 20-foot vertical clearance from overhanging branches

Be attended at all times by an alert individual and equipment capable of extinguishing the fire like hand tools and a charged garden hose or not less than two 5-gallon buckets of water

No burning when winds exceed 5 mph