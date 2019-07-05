Overnight closures of South Tacoma Way near SR 16

TACOMA – Weather permitting, contractor crews building direct connect HOV lanes between State Route 16 and Interstate 5 will close South Tacoma Way each night from Monday, July 8, through Thursday, July 11, for painting and patching on the new SR 16 HOV overpass structure. Closure hours are:

Monday, July 8 through Thursday, July, 11

Each night, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

During the overnight closures, drivers who use South Tacoma Way will be detoured to Center Street via South Wilkeson and South Pine streets. Local access will be maintained on South Tacoma Way between South Pine Street and South Sprague Avenue.

Following these overnight closures, the contractor expects the work on the overpass to be complete. The dates for the overnight closures may change if weather delays the work.

More information about the Tacoma/Pierce County HOV construction can be found online at www.tacomatraffic.com.