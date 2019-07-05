Overnight asphalt repair closes I-5 lanes and ramps near DuPont

DUPONT – Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close the Center Drive and Mounts Road weigh station on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5 from 10 p.m. Monday, July 8 to 5 a.m. Tuesday, July 9. The closure will allow crews to perform asphalt repairs on northbound I-5.

During the work, crews will also close the two right lanes of northbound I-5. Drivers who use the Center Drive on-ramp to northbound I-5 will be detoured to southbound I-5 to Mounts Road and back to northbound I-5.

Users of the Mounts Road weigh station should take note that once the on-ramp is closed Monday night, any vehicles parked overnight in the vicinity of the Mounts Road weigh station will not be able to use the on-ramp until it reopens Tuesday morning.

Updated Pierce County maintenance and construction information is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.