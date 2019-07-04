Planning Commission schedules study sessions, final vote on four community plans

The Pierce County Planning Commission has scheduled additional meetings related to the Frederickson, Mid-County, Parkland-Spanaway-Midland and South Hill community plan updates in July and August.

The commission will hold three study sessions in July on the updates. The commission has also set an August date to make its final recommendations on the proposed changes.

Community plans provide direction on how growth and development will occur. The plans address topics such as zoning, transportation, the look and feel of the community, and access to services and amenities.

Using community feedback gathered over the last few years, Pierce County and the Land Use Advisory Commissions for the four areas have drafted updates to the plans and development regulations.

An overview of the proposed changes is available in an online open house at www.piercecountywa.gov/cpupdate.

Study session dates

The Planning Commission will hold the three study sessions to learn more about the community plan updates.

1-3 p.m. July 10 at the Tacoma Mall Plaza, 2702 S 42nd St. in Tacoma

1-3 p.m. July 22 at the Pierce County Annex, 2401 S 35th St. in Tacoma

1-3 p.m. July 29 at the Pierce County Annex

These study sessions are open to the public, although public testimony will not be accepted.

Final vote scheduled

The Planning Commission meetings will continue through mid-August.

Instead of voting on a recommendation at its second meeting for each plan as originally planned, the Planning Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Pierce County Annex to make a final recommendation on each plan, associated development regulations, and amendments to the Pierce County Comprehensive Plan. This meeting is open to the public, although public testimony will not be accepted.

The recommendations will be submitted to the Pierce County Council. The council will then hold public hearings and determine whether to adopt the proposed changes for each plan.

Check the meeting calendar and sign up for meeting updates at www.piercecountywa.gov/cpupdate.

Land Use Advisory Commission meetings complete

The four Land Use Advisory Commissions have completed their review of the plans and have forwarded their recommendations to the Planning Commission.

Pierce County staff will update the draft plans and staff reports to reflect the Land Use Advisory Commissions’ amendments. These documents will be available at www.piercecountywa.gov/cpupdate as they are completed.

Learn about updates at community events

Pierce County staff will be at Freddie Fest on Aug. 10 and Garfield Street Fair on Aug. 17 to answer questions and provide information about the plans.

To learn more about the proposed updates, community members can call the Community Plans Hotline at (253) 798-2799, email CommunityPlans@piercecountywa.gov, or send a letter to Pierce County Planning and Public Works, Attn: Long Range Planning, 2401 S 35th St., Suite 2, Tacoma, WA 98409.