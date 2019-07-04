New ramp meters in Tacoma aim for northbound I-5 congestion relief

New congestion-fighting tools will soon help Interstate 5 commutes out of Tacoma and Fife.

Beginning, Tuesday, July 9, the Washington State Department of Transportation will activate several ramp meters to improve merging and provide more consistent travel times during congested periods on the freeway.

Locations with new meter activations include:

East 28th Street

Port of Tacoma Road

54th Avenue East

How ramp meters work

Ramp meters are traffic signals that operate according to real-time conditions on both the highway and the ramp. The meters improve safety and reduce congestion at merge areas by providing consistent gaps between vehicles, rather than allowing multiple vehicles to flood the highway at once.