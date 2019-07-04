By Don Russell, Lakewood

Ecology’s rationale for permitting Waughop Lake’s alum treatment is contained in Ecology’s May 23, 2019 Response to Comments document. This document is comprised of Ecology’s summarizations of public comments that it received from 15 citizens who opposed issuing the requested alum treatment permit into 7 categories called Comments followed by an Ecology Response to each of its 7 summarizations of public comments received.

Believing that Ecology’s 7 summarizations of public Comments were crafted to facilitate a self serving Ecology Response, I responded to Ecology with a DR Response to Ecology’s Response to Comments document. Below is a copy of that document.

DON RUSSELL (DR) RESPONSE TO ECOLOGY’S RESPONSE TO COMMENTS

Preface

This is Don Russell’s response to Ecology’s May 23, 2019 Response to Comments received from 15 commenters who for a variety of reasons oppose Ecology’s granting the City of Lakewood’s request for an Aquatic Plant and Algae Management NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit (APAM permit) for the City’s proposed phosphorus remediation/sequestration project for Waughop Lake.



Background

Ecology received a larger volume of comments about this proposal than is normal, and a number of commenters submitted the same or similar comments. Therefore, Ecology elected to summarize all public comments received into seven Comment categories each followed by an Ecology generated Response statement. Below I respond with my comments about the validity of Ecology’s categorization process and responses.

Comment 1: Ecology should deny the permit coverage to the City of Lakewood for the proposed Waughop Lake project to use alum to sequester phosphorus in the Lake for various enumerated reasons.

Ecology Response: When determining if it is appropriate to issue coverage under an existing general permit Ecology considers whether the general permit for which the applicant has applied is the appropriate general permit, and then whether the applicant has satisfied the conditions to obtain permit coverage. Ecology concludes that the APAM permit is the appropriate permit to cover the proposed project.

DR Response: The Waughop Lake Management Plan funded by an Ecology grant stated that Waughop Lake’s excessive aquatic plant growth, nuisance filamentous green algae and harmful cyanobacteria blooms can best be prevented long term by removing the nutrient polluted sediment laid down over a period of 65 years by Western State Hospital’s discharge of slaughtered animal waste, manure and human sewage followed by 40 years of Pierce College’s intermittent discharge of human sewage into Waughop Lake.

An alum treatment to remediate/sequester the phosphorus contain in Waughop’s nutrient polluted sediment does nothing to suppress excessive aquatic plant growth or prevent nuisance filamentous green algae blooms. It only prevents harmful cyanobacteria blooms from occurring for a relatively short period of time. An alum treatment is not the best management practice option for shallow Waughop Lake. The discharge of 43,440 gallons of liquid aluminum sulfate (alum) and 21,720 gallons of liquid sodium aluminate containing a total of 48,826 pounds of toxic aluminum ions and 109,730 pounds of sulfate ions should not be condoned by issuing a permit that will chemically pollute and further exacerbate Waughop Lake’s existing nutrient polluted condition.

Comment 2: The State of Washington should be responsible for cleaning up Waughop Lake because they allowed dumping of human, agricultural, and slaughterhouse waste (from State run Western State Hospital for many years). When Tacoma Pierce County Health closed Waughop Lake due to harmful algae blooms (HAB), Waughop became a nuisance under Chapter 7.48 RCW, requiring the State to abate the nuisance.

Ecology Response: Ecology has the authority to regulate, under permit, what is discharged into the water moving forward. Ecology’s authority under the NPDES permitting does not extend to clean-up or remediation of state waters. It is beyond the scope of issuing an APAM permit coverage to determine responsibility for prior discharges, waterbody clean-up, or nuisance.

DR Response: Under provisions of the Federal Clean Water Act, Chapter 90.48 RCW and Chapter 173-226 WAC it is Ecology’s responsibility to preserve, protect and restore the designated beneficial uses of state-owned surface water. Waughop Lake contains cyanotoxin polluted water and nutrient polluted sediment that deny citizens safe beneficial recreational use of Waughop Lake. It is the responsibility of Ecology to act or require others to act to restore the safe beneficial recreational use of Waughop Lake. An alum treatment will not accomplish this CWA, 90.48 RCW and 173-226 WAC mandated objective.

Ecology’s above response understates its CWA, 90.48 RCW and 173-226 WAC required scope of involvement and responsibility to act or require others to act to restore the beneficial use of impaired Waughop Lake. It does so by confining its response solely to APAM authority, rather than acknowledging and fulfilling its CWA, RCW and WAC prescribed responsibilities.

Comment 3: Some commenters expressed the opinion that Waughop Lake is owned by Washington State and the Lease between Washington Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) and City of Lakewood does not provide the City the authority [to] manage Waughop Lake.

Ecology Response: APAM permit special condition S2.A.3.a provides that any state or local government agency may obtain a single coverage that includes multiple waterbodies under their jurisdiction. Waughop Lake is a waterbody within the boundaries of City of Lakewood. Based on the location of the lake and City of Lakewood’s certification that the information on their permit coverage application form is correct, Ecology can issue coverage to City of Lakewood.

DR Response: The City of Lakewood is not responsible for the impaired condition of Waughop Lake. State institutions DSHS and Pierce Community College are the parties responsible for the nutrient polluted condition of Waughop Lake and therefore are responsible for its clean-up under provisions of the Model Toxic Control Act. This Act contains a number of key principles. These key principles are:

The polluter pays for cleanup. The polluters of Waughop Lake are two state owned institutions. The State should pay for Waughop Lake’s cleanup, not by the City of Lakewood using Pierce County and City of Lakewood Surface Water Management and Flood Control Zone District fees levied on all Pierce County property owners.

Cleanup should be as permanent as possible. The discharge of tons of liquid alum and sodium aluminate into Waughop Lake does not constitute cleanup, nor is it a permanent solution. The repeated alum applications that will follow this initial application will hasten the transformation of an aluminum, sulfide and phosphorus polluted lake into a toxic hydrogen sulfide gas emitting swamp.

Public participation is critical. The City of Lakewood did everything it could to discourage public participation and discredit and disenfranchise those who have attempted to participate as evidenced by over 35 articles and public comments that have appeared in The Suburban Times and sent by 15 commenters to Ecology that oppose treating Waughop Lake with alum.

Processes should demonstrate a bias toward action, permanence, and innovation. The City of Lakewood staff and its consultants’ have advocated a very costly, high dosage experimental (in the sense that this amount of potentially toxic material can be discharged into a very shallow, aquatic plant and carp infested, heavily phosphorus polluted lake without adversely and permanently changing is physical, chemical and biological properties) alum application. This application of liquid alum and sodium aluminate will only suppress one symptom of Waughop Lake’s nutrient polluted condition, i.e., harmful cyanobacteria blooms for a relatively short period of time. Furthermore, City staff has refused to objectively consider other less costly and environmentally benign approaches to suppressing harmful cyanobacteria blooms other than those proposed by the City’s consultants.

Comment 4: RCW 90.48.020 states any action that contaminates or alters the physical, chemical or biological properties of any waters of the state…or be harmful to fish or other aquatic life constitutes pollution of waters of the state and must be in compliance with provisions of RCW 90.48 Water Pollution Control.

Ecology Response: Discharge permits allow for an amount of polluting matter to enter State waters. The amount discharged is limited based upon water quality standards – in this case the Water Quality Standards for Surface Waters of the State of Washington (Chapter 173-201 WAC). WAC 173.201A-410 allows the short-term modification of the water quality standards. This allows a short-term decrease in one designated use to allow work to occur that will improve all designated uses overall.

DR Response: An APAM permit allowing the discharge of 43,440 gallons of liquid aluminum sulfate and 21,720 gallons of liquid sodium aluminate containing a total of 48,826 pounds of toxic aluminum ions and 109,730 pounds of sulfate ions into Waughop Lake will permanently change the physical, chemical and biological properties of the water column and nutrient polluted bottom sediment in Waughop Lake. Such a permanent change is not permitted under provisions of RCW 90.48 Water Pollution Control or WAC 173.201A-410.

Comment 5: Some comments provided to Ecology are concerned that sulfur compounds from alum treatment (aluminum sulfate and sodium aluminate) may have a negative impact on aquatic life.

Ecology Response: In 2017, Ecology developed a Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (SEIS) that evaluated the use of alum for the sequestration of phosphorus. Ecology did not find information that indicates the sulfate/sulfide from alum treatments would cause an unacceptable unavoidable impact to the environment.

DR Response: In regard to aluminum toxicity, Ecology’s August 14, 2017 SEIS for State of Washington Aquatic Plant and Algae Management contains the following statements:

“It is important to maintain a stable water pH in association with treatments using alum. A standard practice is to maintain the water pH between 6 and 7.5 during the treatment, which helps to prevent the ionization of aluminum, which can be toxic in the aquatic environment”

In a shallow aquatic plant infested lake pH can increase to 10 at which time insoluble nontoxic aluminum hydroxide will dissolve releasing toxic ionic forms of aluminum.

“Alum tends to inhibit environmental transport because it permanently settles as an insoluble floc to the bottom layer of sediments, which, if left undisturbed is largely chemically inert, non-reactive, and immobile in lake-bottom environments. It is worth noting, however, that this bottom layer may be resuspended or disturbed by boating or other disturbances (such as benthic feeding carp), and is thus an imperfect barrier to internal re-loading of phosphorus to the system.”

Waughop Lake contains a high population of benthic feeding carp.

“Kennedy and Cooke (1982) reported that post-treatment concentrations of alum below 50 mg Al/L are generally regarded as environmentally safe with respect to aluminum toxicity.”

The alum treatment proposed for Waughop Lake is 80 mg Al/L this year and 40 mg Al/L next year for a total of 120 mg Al/L.

Ecology’s SEIS references in support of its claim that alum treatments pose no harm to aquatic life are all dated from 1983 through 2005. There are more current references available that do indicate that aluminum ions discharged into state waters can be toxic to aquatic life depending upon pH, total hardness and dissolve organic carbon (DOC) concentrations of the treated water as noted in EPA’s Final Aquatic Life Ambient Water Quality Criteria for Aluminum – 2018

The discharge of 43,440 gallons of liquid aluminum sulfate and 21,720 gallons of liquid sodium aluminate containing a total of 48,826 pounds of toxic aluminum ions and 109,730 pounds of sulfate ions to be discharged into Waughop Lake will contain many species of aluminum only one of which, aluminum hydroxide, is nontoxic to fish and aquatic life. Aluminum hydroxide resists dissolution in a rather narrow range of pH conditions. In the deep lakes to which alum treatments are generally applied the pH in their hypolimnion is relatively constant at a pH of 6.0 to 6.5 which is optimum for preventing dissolution of aluminum hydroxide and release of toxic species of aluminum. However, in shallow lakes that experience post alum treatment nuisance filamentous green algae blooms and excessive aquatic plant growth their photosynthetic activity will generate pH values up to 10. At this high of a pH aluminum hydroxide undergoes dissolution and releases toxic forms of aluminum ions that do have an adverse impact on fish and other aquatic life. This phenomenon has rendered many shallow lake alum applications problematic.

In regard to sulfate/sulfide toxicity, the 109,730 pounds of sulfate ions that will be discharged into Waughop Lake under terms of Ecology’s APAM permit will be reduced in Waughop Lake’s anoxic bottom sediments to sulfide ions and very toxic hydrogen sulfide gas.

The adverse ecological effects of this sulfate to sulfide conversion are described in a USGS presentation titled Sulfate as a Contaminant in Freshwater Ecosystems: Sources, Impacts and Mitigation. This presentation can be accessed here.

These adverse effects include the methylation of mercury, an herbicidal effect on aquatic plants, hastening the mineralization of organic matter which will increase nitrogen (nitrate-nitrogen, ammonia-nitrogen) and phosphorus (phosphate-phosphorus) releases from sediments. These chemical transformations will subsequently foster nuisance filamentous green algae blooms and excessive aquatic plant growth which in turn will cause high pH conditions resulting in the release of toxic species of aluminum into the water column, sequester soluble iron (nature’s own phosphorus inactivation agent) as insoluble iron sulfide, and generate and release toxic hydrogen sulfide gas into the water column and upon its oxidation form sulfuric acid.

Hydrogen sulfide (H2S) toxicity is addressed in EPA’s publication: Quality Criteria for Water 1986 and Effect of Hydrogen Sulfide on Fish and Invertebrates Part I – Acute and Chronic Toxicity Studies July 1979.

Any application of aluminum sulfate that results in the formation of hydrogen sulfide in anoxic hypolimnetic water or bottom sediment that exceeds 0.002 mg H2S/L or 2 ug H2S/L will result in harm to fish and aquatic invertebrates. Furthermore, the accumulation of significant quantities of hydrogen sulfide in bottom sediments resulting from an in-lake alum treatment will render the sediment toxic and require expensive disposal in a toxic waste landfill site as will be the case should Waughop Lake be in-lake treated with alum.

Comment 6: Some commenters expressed concern about the potential for impacts from the use of alum on recreational lake users, wildlife and the local ecosystem.

Ecology Response: Department of Ecology developed a statewide programmatic Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the active ingredients and phosphorus inactivation products allowed for use under the permit. Information in the EIS was considered when developing the conditions of the permit which City of Lakewood applied for APAM permit coverage. Ecology anticipates that there may be impacts to non-target aquatic life within the water body where treatment occurs. However, based on the EIS and following the restrictions in the permit Ecology does not expect unacceptable impacts to aquatic life in Waughop Lake.

DR Response: Ecology’s EIS is based upon the state of knowledge about aluminum and sulfate/sulfide toxicity that existed fourteen years ago (2005). It is not based upon current knowledge about aluminum and sulfate/sulfide toxicity. Current knowledge about aluminum and sulfate/sulfide toxicity was conveyed to Ecology in a series of DR papers sent to Jon Jennings during the public comment period. This current information (some of which is contained in this paper) was essentially ignored by Ecology as evidenced by its failure to include adequate and valid responses to public comments in its Response to Comments.

Comment: Use of alum should not be allowed because it may [will] effect the ability of Waughop Lake sediments to be used in a beneficial manner as fertilizer (e.g., TAGRO) should the Lake be dredged in the future.

Ecology Response: Thank you for your comment. See response to Comment 1. Ecology does not make lake specific management decisions.

DR Response: Three independent lake management studies prescribed the removal of the layer of nutrient rich sediment laid down by Western State Hospital’s discharge of slaughterhouse waste, manure and human sewage and Pierce College’s inadvertent discharge of human sewage into Waughop Lake. The removal of this nutrient rich sediment has commercial value that would offset some of the costs of its removal.

The discharge of 48,826 pounds of toxic aluminum ions and 109,730 pounds of sulfate ions into Waughop Lake will chemically pollute its sediment, negate its commercial value and essentially preclude the removal of aluminum and sulfide polluted nutrient rich bottom sediment in the future.

In conclusion: The alum treatment proposed by the City of Lakewood and permitted by Ecology will seal Waughop Lake’s environmental fate. That fate will be Waughop Lake’s conversion from a promising Fort Steilacoom park amenity to a toxic aluminum contaminated and hydrogen sulfide gas emitting swamp.

Ecology’s issuing a permit to the City of Lakewood to discharge this quantity of toxic aluminum and sulfate/sulfide ions into Waughop Lake will add to Ecology’s list of its failures to execute its CWA, RCW and WAC mandated responsibility to act, or require others to act, to restore nutrient polluted surface water contained in Western Washington’s many cyanobacteria, filamentous green algae and excessive aquatic plant infested lakes.

