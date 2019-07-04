Congrats, 2019 grads. You make Pierce College great.

On a sunny Friday afternoon in June, a record 4,149 students celebrated graduating from Pierce College. Cheered on by their families — and Pierce College faculty and staff — students made their way into the Tacoma Dome and onto the stage to receive their hard-earned diplomas, certificates and degrees.

Notable for this record-setting class of 2019:

63 percent of graduates were the first in their family to go to college.

The oldest graduate was 73; the youngest was 16.

“This marks our 52nd academic year and we couldn’t be prouder of our graduating class,” said Pierce College Chancellor and CEO Michele L. Johnson, Ph.D. “These students are diverse, persistent, and inspiring to us all.”

Recently, Pierce College was recognized as a “Rising Star” Top 5 Community College in the nation by the Aspen Institute. Johnson credits the hard work of students, faculty and staff for increasing student graduation rates, a key criteria of the award.

“It’s our students who make Pierce College great,” she said. “What a joy it is to see our students succeed and move on to their next chapter of life. We wish them all the best.”

Meet some of our amazing graduates.

Congratulations, 2019 graduates!

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.