Submitted by Sound Outreach.

Sound Outreach will host the 2019 Community Assets Luncheon on September 13, 2019 (12-1 pm) at the Hotel Murano.

Support Sound Outreach efforts to build financially secure households in Pierce County and join them at their annual fundraising event. Hear about the great successes of their financial counseling program, their employment outcomes, and how micro loans are helping people to avoid predatory loans.

Register for the event here.