Tacoma Link extended service July 3, service for July 4 holiday

Sound Transit will operate extended hours to accommodate crowds leaving the Tacoma Dome for the Pentatonix concert on Wednesday, July 3.

The event begins at 7:30 p.m.

The last northbound train will depart the Tacoma Dome Station at 11:48 p.m. The last southbound Tacoma Link train will leave Theater District Station at 12:00 midnight.

Complete train and bus schedules are available at soundtransit.org/Schedules.

4th of July Holiday

Sound Transit Sounder trains will not operate on the Thursday, July 4.

ST Express, Link light rail and Tacoma Link will operate on a Sunday schedule.

More holiday schedule information can be found at soundtransit.org/Rider-Guide/Holiday-service.

