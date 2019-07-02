Steilacoom Scenes Wanted for Photo Contest

Submitted by Marianne Bull.

The Steilacoom Historical Museum Association is looking for great photos of Steilacoom for its 2020 Steilacoom Calendar. The annual calendar is produced by the organization as a fund- raiser.

Photos should try to capture the landmarks, views, spirit or character of Steilacoom in all four seasons. The year 2020 will be the 50th anniversary of the Steilacoom Historic Museum Association. In addition to great landscapes and views we hope to see photos taken at events that SHMA produces during the year such as the Ice Cream Social on July 4th, the Salmon Bake, and the Apple Squeeze, the Pumpkin Walk and others.

By July 31, 2019, please submit up to four (4) digital, hi-resolution, horizontally formatted pictures to SHMAPhotoContest@gmail.com. High resolution is very important for reproduction in the quality required for the calendar. We need photos to be larger than 1 megabyte. It is usually better to send by computer rather than by phone. We cannot use vertically oriented photos.

Be as creative as you wish in subject matter but please don’t over-photoshop the picture. By submitting photos, you agree to grant a conditional copyright release to the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association for use as the Association may see fit.

The Calendars will be unveiled for sale at the 2020 Apple Squeeze on the first Sunday in October. Direct any questions to Steilacoomhistorical@gmail.com or call the Museum at 253-584-4133. Also visit the SHMA website at steilacoomhistorical.org for more details.